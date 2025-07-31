Tamil Nadu: School clerk gets 3-year jail for accepting bribe

TIRUCHY: Tiruchy court awarded three-year imprisonment to a school clerk for accepting a bribe of Rs 2,000 for helping a teacher to get his arrears.

It is said that N Mariappan, a secondary grade teacher from Srirangam Ranganayaki Primary School, was trying for his arrears and pending incentives from the state government and approached the school clerk Rangarajan, who demanded a Rs 2,000 bribe.

Mariappan complained to Tiruchy DVAC and got Rangarajan arrested on October 1, 2009, while accepting the bribe. The case was in progress in the Special Court in Tiruchy, and Judge Puviarasu awarded three years imprisonment and a fine of Rs 5,000 to Rangarajan.