Tamil Nadu: Salt pan workers seek better welfare support

They have urged the government to improve financial assistance, increase monsoon relief, and extend welfare benefits, including support for land rights, to help sustain their families during the annual off-season.

Salt pan worker Sekar said salt production in the district is seasonal, and workers remain without employment once the monsoon begins.

"Every year, salt production in the Thoothukudi district begins in February and continues until October. Once the monsoon season starts, salt production comes to a complete halt. As a result, we are left without work for several months and have to remain at home without any source of income. During the rainy season, the government provides us with a relief of Rs 5,000. We rely on this amount to meet our family's basic expenses. Although we possess ownership documents related to the salt pans, we do not have land ownership (patta). We therefore requested the government to consider our situation and provide us with the necessary assistance and appropriate welfare benefits," he appealed.