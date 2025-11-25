Tamil Nadu: Ryots body seeks action against fake fertilizer distributors

TIRUCHY: Tamil Nadu Farmers Association, which raised concerns about the widespread distribution of fake fertilizers across the Delta region, demanded stringent action against the manufacturers and the distributors.

The body called for treating the offenders on par with murder cases and getting them a befitting punishment; otherwise, the association is contemplating legal action.

According to PS Masilamani, State General Secretary, Tamil Nadu Farmers Association affiliated to CPI, the recent raids by the officials from the agriculture department across the Delta region unearthed the widespread distribution of fake fertilizers in several places, and huge stocks were seized.

He referred that the officials from Thanjavur seized 30,970 kgs of fake fertilisers with a mixture of clay and coal dust and 550 litres of fake liquid fertilisers from a godown at Pudupattinam in Thanjavur while a team from Tiruvarur seized 8 tons of fake fertilizer at a godown at Kottur in the district. Similarly, the officials from Salem seized fake organic fertilizer at Thalaivasal Siruvachur in the district.

“We suspect the distribution of fake fertiliser has been made for several years in the past, and the poor farmers who had used them might have undergone severe danger”, Masilamani said.

He said that the fake fertiliser usage could have affected the quality of the crop, and thus it could have had a negative effect on the people who consumed it. “This is a kind of ‘crop murder’ and so the government should initiate steps by filing a case with murder charges against those who are involved themselves in the sale of fake fertilisers”, Masilamani said.

He also stated that the farmers from the district, like Tiruchy were forced to buy nano fertilizer, which they do not need, and the government failed to initiate action against the outlets despite repeated complaints raised by the farmers.

“While in a few places the pesticides beyond expiry date were distributed, and this would have no effect while using to prevent diseases on the crops, and so, the government should initiate legal action against those who are involved in such activities; otherwise, the Tamil Nadu Farmers Association would initiate legal steps,” warned Masilamani.