Tamil Nadu: RSS workers detained for 'trespass', released
According to Avadi Police Commissionerate, about 40 RSS workers entered into the premises of a state-run school at Ayyappanthangal and conducted a drill.
CHENNAI: RSS workers "trespassed" into the premises of a government school here on Thursday and they were detained and later released, police said.
"We have registered a case for trespassing following a complaint from school authorities," a top Avadi police official said.
