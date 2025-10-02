Tamil Nadu: RSS workers detained for 'trespass', released

CHENNAI: RSS workers "trespassed" into the premises of a government school here on Thursday and they were detained and later released, police said.

According to Avadi Police Commissionerate, about 40 RSS workers entered into the premises of a state-run school at Ayyappanthangal and conducted a drill.

"We have registered a case for trespassing following a complaint from school authorities," a top Avadi police official said.