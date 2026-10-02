Tamil Nadu: Rowdy wanted in panchayat president murder case shot in leg, arrested

Police identified the accused as Mohammed Saddam Hussain, 29, a resident of Vallalar Nagar in Madambakkam. He is classified as an A-plus category rowdy and faces several pending cases, including murder.

Police said four country-made bombs, three machetes and 23 kg of ganja were seized from an abandoned house where he had been hiding in a forest area near Karasangal.

Saddam Hussain is a prime accused in the murder of Venkatesan, who was the Madambakkam panchayat president in 2022. He was arrested in connection with the case and later released on bail. He was subsequently allegedly involved in other criminal activities and ganja sales, police said.