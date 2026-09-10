Dindigul history-sheeter attacks SI with machete, shot in leg

MADURAI: The police shot a 57-year-old history-sheeter in the leg and arrested him after he allegedly attacked a Sub-Inspector with a machete near Batlagundu in Dindigul district on Wednesday.
According to the police, the history-sheeter, Raja alias Chinnalapatti Raja of Chinnalapatti, has 22 criminal cases, including theft, robbery, murder and attempt to murder, registered against him.
A trial court, in April 2025, had sentenced three persons, including Raja, to life imprisonment in connection with a 2021 murder case. However, Raja was later released on interim bail following an appeal before the High Court.
According to the police, Raja had allegedly threatened a key witness in the murder case. Following this, Dindigul Superintendent of Police S Jeyakumar directed a special team headed by Sub-Inspector Arun Prasad to take action against him.
On Wednesday morning, the police received information that Raja was staying at his sister’s farmhouse near N Kovilpatti, close to Batlagundu. A special police team went to the spot to secure him.
When Raja spotted the police, he allegedly took out a machete and threatened them with dire consequences if they attempted to arrest him. Immediately, Sub-Inspector Arun Prasad fired three rounds into the air and warned him to surrender. Instead, Raja allegedly ran towards the Sub-Inspector and attacked him with the machete, following which the Sub-Inspector fired at Raja’s leg in self-defence.
Raja was subsequently arrested and admitted to the Nilakottai Government Hospital. He was later shifted to Government Rajaji Hospital. Sub-Inspector Arun Prasad was also treated at the Nilakottai Government Hospital. The police recovered the machete from the spot.