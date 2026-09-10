Dindigul history-sheeter attacks SI with machete, shot in leg

According to the police, the history-sheeter, Raja alias Chinnalapatti Raja of Chinnalapatti, has 22 criminal cases, including theft, robbery, murder and attempt to murder, registered against him.

A trial court, in April 2025, had sentenced three persons, including Raja, to life imprisonment in connection with a 2021 murder case. However, Raja was later released on interim bail following an appeal before the High Court.

According to the police, Raja had allegedly threatened a key witness in the murder case. Following this, Dindigul Superintendent of Police S Jeyakumar directed a special team headed by Sub-Inspector Arun Prasad to take action against him.

On Wednesday morning, the police received information that Raja was staying at his sister’s farmhouse near N Kovilpatti, close to Batlagundu. A special police team went to the spot to secure him.