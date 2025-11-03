Tamil Nadu: Residents stage protest over dysfunctional fair price shop in Madurathangam

CHENNAI: Hundreds of residents staged a sit-in protest at a government fair price shop near Madurathangam on Tuesday alleging negligence and irregular operations at the store which has deprived them of essential goods for several months.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, residents of Thandarai Puducherry village noted that the shop which has nearly 850 families depending on it for basic provisions has remained locked almost permanently. They also alleged that the shop is opened for just a few hours on random days by an employee from a neighbouring village.

Protesters complained that even on those rare days when the shop is open, a majority of family cardholders are denied food grains and free rice with no proper reason. "They don't give us any supplies stating that our fingerprint authentication has failed. For several months we have gone home empty-handed," said one of the villagers.

Residents of the area also claimed that the shop has been operating without a proper salesperson for the past four months and despite repeated complaints no action has been taken. Following these demands, the demonstration intensified as protesters refused to disperse until their demands were met.

On information, senior officials from the Madurathangam food supply division and the primary agricultural cooperative society arrived at the scene and held

discussions with the crowd. The officials promised that a permanent salesperson would be appointed at the shop and they also ensured regular operations.

Following the assurances, the residents called off their protest and dispersed from the area.