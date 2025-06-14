Tamil Nadu: Rescued calf taken to Kozhikamuthi elephant camp

COIMBATORE: As efforts to reunite an abandoned elephant calf with its herd failed, the forest department shifted the animal to Kozhikamuthi Elephant Camp in Top Slip on Friday.

The nine-month-old male calf, which was separated from its mother, was rescued in the backwaters of Bhavanisagar Dam in Sirumugai Forest Range near Mettupalayam on May 27.

As the calf appeared weak and exhibited stress-induced illness, a team led by Forest Veterinary Officer A Sugumar fed the animal with glucose, tender coconut and protein-rich foods. Also, the forest department took efforts to trace its mother herd by deploying drones in the forest area. Multiple teams of the forest department also monitored if any elephant, as a herd or alone, comes to consume water in the nearby watershed area. The frontline staff also conducted searches in the forest area.

As all efforts to reunite the calf failed, it was finally taken to the Kozhikamuthi elephant camp, where it was lodged in a ‘kraal’. The calf elephant was examined and found to be in good health. A mahout and an assistant were tasked with the job of taking care of the elephant calf.