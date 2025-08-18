Tamil Nadu records highest-ever wind energy evacuation

CHENNAI: In a major boost for the renewable energy sector, Tamil Nadu set a new record in wind energy generation on Saturday, with evacuation touching an all-time high of 123.85 million units (MUs). The State also achieved a new peak wind generation of 5,915 MW.

This is the highest wind energy output in Tamil Nadu's history, enabled by favourable wind conditions. The previous best was 120.25 MUs on July 9, 2022, while the earlier peak generation was 5,899 MW on July 30, 2024. The State has an installed wind capacity of 11,361 MW, the second highest in the country after Gujarat.

Solar power also registered a strong performance on Saturday, contributing 43.10 MUs despite partly cloudy skies and intermittent showers across several districts. Although lower than the all-time high of 49.3 MUs achieved on August 6, 2025, it remains a substantial contribution. The State's peak solar generation stands at 6,731 MW, also recorded on August 6, against an installed capacity of 10,667.73 MW.

Together, wind and solar contributed 166.95 MUs on Saturday, accounting for more than half of Tamil Nadu's total power consumption of 331.24 MUs. Overall demand remained subdued owing to scattered rains and cooler weather across several parts of the State.

"Although demand was low, renewable power was absorbed into the grid to the maximum extent possible by backing down thermal power plants," a senior TNPDCL official said.

Renewable Energy Power Producers Association president K Venkatachalam noted that it is rare for both wind and solar sources to generate significant electricity in the same month, that too on the same day. He thanked the power utility for evacuating more renewable energy and congratulated it on achieving a new milestone.















