Tamil Nadu ration shops to sell 700 tonnes of onions in third phase

Minister for Cooperation Gandhi Rajan on Friday inspected the consignment that arrived at the goods railway terminal in Tondiarpet before inaugurating the sale.

The move comes amid persistently soaring onion prices, with the vegetable selling for more than Rs 50 per kg at the Koyambedu wholesale market, while starting at Rs 60 per kg in retail shops.

The government procured the latest consignment from the National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India (NCCF) to continue supplying onions at subsidised rates and reduce the financial burden on consumers, particularly low- and middle-income households.