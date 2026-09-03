Tamil Nadu: Rare emerald idol worth crores stolen from Nadu Palani

CHENNAI: A rare emerald idol, believed to be worth several crores of rupees, was stolen from the Sri Maragatha Bala Dhandayuthapani Murugan temple at Perunkarunai village near Maduranthagam.
The temple, popularly known among devotees as Nadu Palani, is known for its presiding deity, a rare, nearly two-and-a-half-foot-tall idol made entirely of emerald. The green-coloured idol is considered the temple's main attraction and draws large crowds during festivals, including Panguni Uthiram, Sashti and Thaipusam.
Considering the idol's high value, temple authorities had installed three heavy security doors to the sanctum sanctorum. An alarm system and CCTV cameras had also been installed as additional security measures.
According to the Sithamur police, burglars entered the sanctum sanctorum in the early hours of Wednesday by breaking through all the three security doors. They also disconnected the alarm system before taking the emerald idol. The police suspect that the burglars used spray paint to blind the CCTV cameras.
The theft came to light when temple priests and administrators arrived at the temple on Wednesday morning and found the idol missing. The Sithamur police then launched the investigation, while senior police officers from Chengalpattu also inspected the temple. Forensic experts examined the premises and collected fingerprints and other clues. A sniffer dog was also deployed.
The Chengalpattu district police have formed two special teams to nab the burglars. They are investigating whether the theft was carried out by a gang from north India or by an organised idol-smuggling gang involved in trafficking antique idols to foreign countries.