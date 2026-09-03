Tamil Nadu: Rare emerald idol worth crores stolen from Nadu Palani

The temple, popularly known among devotees as Nadu Palani, is known for its presiding deity, a rare, nearly two-and-a-half-foot-tall idol made entirely of emerald. The green-coloured idol is considered the temple's main attraction and draws large crowds during festivals, including Panguni Uthiram, Sashti and Thaipusam.



Considering the idol's high value, temple authorities had installed three heavy security doors to the sanctum sanctorum. An alarm system and CCTV cameras had also been installed as additional security measures.

According to the Sithamur police, burglars entered the sanctum sanctorum in the early hours of Wednesday by breaking through all the three security doors. They also disconnected the alarm system before taking the emerald idol. The police suspect that the burglars used spray paint to blind the CCTV cameras.