Tamil Nadu: Raj Bhavan invites entries for awards on social service, ecological protection

CHENNAI: The Raj Bhavan announced on Tuesday the opening of applications for the prestigious Governor's Awards 2025, instituted by Governor RN Ravi to honour exemplary contributions in the fields of social service and environmental protection.

"Aimed at recognising individuals and organisations that have made a significant, long-standing impact on society and the environment, the awards will spotlight unsung heroes whose work has not yet received formal State-level recognition," the Raj Bhavan stated in a release.

"The awards seek to celebrate those who have consistently advanced social well-being and environmental stewardship over a minimum of 10 years within Tamil Nadu," it noted.

"A total of eight awardees—four in each category—will be selected. Each category will include one institutional award, carrying a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh, and three individual awards, each with a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh, along with accompanying citations. A committee of eminent personalities will review applications. The deadline for submission is 5.00 pm on August 14, 2025. The Governor will felicitate awardees on Republic Day, January 26, 2026," it said.

"Self-nominations are welcome. Nominations can also be made by distinguished individuals, including senior government officials, vice-chancellors of Tamil Nadu universities, Padma awardees, and District Collectors," added the release.

The application form is available at tnrajbhavan.gov.in.

Completed applications must be submitted via email to rajbhavantwoawards2025@gmail.com and a hard copy sent to the Deputy Secretary to the Governor, Raj Bhavan, Guindy, Chennai – 600022.