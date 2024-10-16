Tamil Nadu Rains: Cholavaram records nearly 303 mm rains

CHENNAI: While all eyes are on Chennai and its suburbs, Cholavaram in Tiruvallur recorded 302.6 mm rain in 24 hours, a quantum that would have destroyed any urban centre in Tamil Nadu and India.

But thanks to relatively lesser development (read construction) and hence more open space, and presence of a reservoir, the impact of the rainfall - extremely heavy in weather experts’ parlance – was much lesser there.

To put this in perspective, the highest within Greater Chennai Corporation was 248.7 mm in Kathivakkam.





The rains that the low pressure-turned-depression in the Bay of Bengal brought was widespread in Tiruvallur district, with Red Hills (yet another area with a big reservoir) reporting 279.2 mm and Avadi receiving 255 mm in 24 hours from 6 am on October 15 to 6 am on October 16, revealed data from Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority and Commissionerate of Revenue and Disaster Management.

Among the other rain stations in Tiruvallur, Ponneri recorded 158 mm while it was 156 mm in Thamaraipakkam.

The stations in Gummidipoondi (95 mm), Uthukottai (93 mm) and Tiruvallur (90 mm) also reported heavy rainfall.

The overall average for Tiruvallur district was 124.45 mm.