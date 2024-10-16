Chennai rains: Free food at Amma Unavagam today and tomorrow, says CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Following heavy rains in the city, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday announced that food will be provided for free to the needy at Amma Canteens in the city.

The northeast monsoon that commenced in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday is likely to bring heavy to extremely heavy rainfall across north Tamil Nadu including Chennai for the next two days.

Stating that relief efforts are being carried out at full scale in areas affected by the rains on Tuesday, Chief Mimister Stalin on social media platform X said, "People living in low-lying areas were accommodated in relief camps, where they are being provided with necessary food and other aid by the Greater Chennai Corporation."

He also stated that free meals will be provided today and tomorrow (October 16 & 17) at the Amma Canteens to the poor and underprivileged in other parts of Chennai.