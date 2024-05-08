Tamil Nadu rains: Chances of afternoon showers in nine districts on May 8

CHENNAI: The Meteorological Department has forecast a possibility of rain in nine districts of Tamil Nadu within the next three hours on Wednesday.

It said that moderate to heavy rain may occur in Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Ranipet, Vellore, Thiruvannamalai, Cuddalore, and Villupuram districts.

Widespread rain accompanied by cold winds occurred at various places on Tuesday in Tiruvannamalai, Erode, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, Tirupattur, Krishnagiri, Ulundurpet, Vriddhachalam, and Thanjavur districts.

People and farmers are happy with this development amidst the heatwave.

Tamil Nadu has been experiencing unrelenting summer heat, which is particularly high in the northern interior districts. However, over the past two days, parts of the state have received a respite with moderate to heavy spells of rain.

Chennai received mild showers with cold wind at various places on Wednesday morning.