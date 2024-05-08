Mild showers bring relief to Chennai, Tamil Nadu amid sweltering heatwave

CHENNAI: Chennai received mild showers with cold wind at various places on Wednesday morning.

Several areas in the city, including Chennai Central, Egmore, Purasawalkam, Guindy, Kodambakkam, Nungambakkam, Saidapet, Alandur, Meenambakkam, Chromepet, Pallavaram, Ashok Nagar, Adyar, Mylapore, Vadapalani, Tambaram, Vandalur, Ayappakkam, and Nandanam, received rains.

Tamil Nadu has been experiencing unrelenting summer heat, which is particularly high in the northern interior districts. However, over the past two days, parts of the State have been recording moderate to heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, many other parts of the Tamil Nadu received showers in the morning hours. At some places, it was accompanied by thunder and lightning.



