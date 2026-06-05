Tamil Nadu: Professors seek faster faculty, principal appointments

CHENNAI: Professors’ associations across Tamil Nadu have urged the State government to expedite the appointment of Assistant Professors and Principals in government and constituent colleges, stating that prolonged vacancies are affecting academic and administrative functioning.
Tamil Nadu has 188 government and constituent colleges with more than 5 lakh students. However, these institutions are facing a significant shortage of teaching and administrative staff.
According to professors’ associations, more than 5,000 teaching posts remain vacant in government colleges. Although a recruitment examination was conducted at the end of last year to fill 2,708 Assistant Professor posts, appointments are yet to be finalised.
In addition, 124 Principal posts in government and constituent colleges remain vacant. The posts are to be filled through promotions, but delays in the process have created administrative challenges in several institutions.
The associations also pointed out that 16 of Tamil Nadu’s 22 state universities are functioning without Vice-Chancellors.
The vacancies have been linked to differences over the constitution of Vice-Chancellor search committees. Former Governor RN Ravi had insisted on including a University Grants Commission (UGC) representative in the committees. Subsequently, the State government introduced a Bill seeking to appoint then CM Stalin as the Chancellor of state universities. The issue remains unresolved, resulting in prolonged vacancies.
Professors and students have expressed concern that government colleges, which largely cater to students from poor and middle-class families, are being affected by the shortage of faculty members and administrative heads.
They said delays in appointments are affecting academic activities, institutional governance and the overall functioning of higher education institutions.
Speaking to DT Next, S Suresh, general secretary, Government College Teachers’ Association, said, “The absence of Vice-Chancellors has brought several administrative decisions to a standstill. Such continued delays can create long-term challenges for the higher education sector, and the government must take immediate measures to fill vacant posts.”
Meanwhile, Higher Education Minister P Viswanathan recently told reporters that he would soon meet Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to discuss the issue and that appropriate decisions would be taken to address challenges facing the Higher Education Department.