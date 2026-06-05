Tamil Nadu: Professors seek faster faculty, principal appointments

In addition, 124 Principal posts in government and constituent colleges remain vacant. The posts are to be filled through promotions, but delays in the process have created administrative challenges in several institutions.

The associations also pointed out that 16 of Tamil Nadu’s 22 state universities are functioning without Vice-Chancellors.

The vacancies have been linked to differences over the constitution of Vice-Chancellor search committees. Former Governor RN Ravi had insisted on including a University Grants Commission (UGC) representative in the committees. Subsequently, the State government introduced a Bill seeking to appoint then CM Stalin as the Chancellor of state universities. The issue remains unresolved, resulting in prolonged vacancies.