Governor as Chancellor: A colonial relic past its time

Partisan appointees, insecure tenures

The Governor is appointed by the President—in practice, by the Union Council of Ministers—and holds office during the President’s pleasure. There are only two bare qualifications for a Governor: he should be a citizen of India and above the age of 35. This skeletal standard has enabled appointments driven more by political convenience than constitutional merit.

Even the Union’s First Administrative Reforms Commission (1966–70) criticised the politicisation of the Governor's office, particularly the practice of appointing defeated or superannuated politicians. The Sarkaria Commission (1983-88) on Union-State Relations found that more than 60 per cent of Governors had been active politicians, many immediately before appointment, with quality declining steeply after the Nehru era. Ashok Pankaj’s study of Governors between 1950 and 2015 found that 52.3 per cent were politicians and 25.6 per cent former civil servants. It also revealed the insecurity of tenure. Only 18 per cent of Governors completed a full five-year term, while more than half served less than two years—37 per cent for less than one year and 15 per cent for one to two years.

These facts belie any claim of political neutrality. A Governor appointed by the Union and vulnerable to abrupt removal can hardly act independently of Union political agendas, especially in Opposition-ruled states.