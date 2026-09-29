Fare unfair: Private buses not to ply tomorrow

CHENNAI: Private bus operators across Tamil Nadu, barring Chennai, Madurai, Nagercoil and Udhagamandalam, will go on a 24-hour token strike from midnight on September 29, protesting the state’s failure to revise passenger fares since 2018 and the proposed expansion of the women’s free travel scheme.
Announcing the strike from midnight on Sept 29 to midnight on Sept 30, Federation of Bus Operators’ Association of Tamil Nadu president K Thangaraj and secretary DR Dharmaraj said nearly 7,000 private buses operate in the state.
The sector, employing around three lakh people and catering to lakhs of daily commuters, faces mounting operational losses.
"Fares have remained unchanged since 2018, while diesel prices shot up from Rs 64 to over Rs 100 a litre. We are currently operating at a 65% loss, making the private bus sector unviable," they said.
Recalling their petition in the Madras High Court last March seeking fare revision aligned with fuel prices, operators alleged that despite public consultations following court directions, the government took no further action.
The federation also strongly opposed expanding the women’s free travel scheme to more government bus categories from October 2.
Pointing out that state transport undertakings receive government subsidies while private operators get no compensation, they said: "This expansion will further worsen our financial position. The government must extend the scheme to private buses with adequate subsidies or revise fares immediately."