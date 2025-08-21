Tamil Nadu: Private bus crew clash over boarding passengers in Kumbakonam

TIRUCHY: Tension ensued as a physical altercation broke out between private bus crews after they competed to fill their buses with passengers in Kumbakonam, on Wednesday. The traffic was hit for an hour at the new bus stand in Thanjavur.

The private buses predominantly run on the entire stretch of the Kumbakonam-Thanjavur road, and disputes between different private bus crews have become a major inconvenience to the public. Despite repeated complaints and police warnings, the altercations have become a regular affair in Thanjavur and Kumbakonam bus stands.

In such a backdrop, on Wednesday, while two private buses (Muruga Vilas and Palani Andavar) bound from Kumbakonam reached the new bus stand in Thanjavur at around 8 am.

They were competing with each other to fill their buses with passengers. It triggered an altercation between the crews. Suddenly, the drivers of both buses stopped their vehicles in the middle of the road and alighted. An argument ensued, and it snowballed into an assault. The conductors, too, joined in the attack.

Upon seeing them assaulting each other, the public intervened and pacified them. Based on the information, the Thanjavur Medical College Police rushed to the spot and picked up both the crew and took them to the police station.

A case was registered against both drivers. Traffic was affected for an hour in the new bus stand areas during the peak hour.