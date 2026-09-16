Tamil Nadu: Printing of new second-term textbooks for classes 1–3 under way

CHENNAI: The printing of second-term textbooks with a new syllabus for students of classes 1-3 is going on in Tamil Nadu, with the School Education Department expediting the process to ensure that the books are available when schools reopen after the term holidays on October 5.
The textbooks are being printed following the introduction of a revised/new syllabus for elementary classes from the current academic year.
Officials said that the process has been expedited after receiving the necessary approvals. “The first-term textbooks were released a couple of months ago, following which preparations for the second-term books began. The process has now been expedited,” a department official said.
The first term, which began in June, is scheduled to conclude by the end of September, after the quarterly exams. The Tamil Nadu Textbook and Educational Services Corporation is making arrangements to ensure the new textbooks reach schools in time for distribution to students after the holidays.
The syllabus revision is part of the broader changes initiated after the State Education Policy (SEP) was launched in August 2025, while DMK was in power. It is expected that the new syllabus for remaining classes will come into effect from the next academic year.