Tamil Nadu: Classes 4-12 curriculum preparation in third phase

CHENNAI: Lesson preparation for the new curriculum has entered its third phase to change the syllabi of Classes 4-12 in State-run schools. Currently, the members forming lessons are working on social and science subjects.
“The preparation of textbooks is being completed in phases for each subject. Recently, the next level of preparation was wrapped up for mathematics. Currently a team is separately working on social and science subjects,” a senior School Education department official said.
The department has expedited the process as the textbooks are supposed to be ready for the 2027-28 academic year, the official said, adding, “Public discussions and stakeholder suggestions were completed when the curriculum was prepared for elementary schools. Currently, we’re focused on finishing the textbooks and might put them out for public suggestions.”
Meanwhile, printing of the new second-term textbooks for Classes 1-3 began recently. Officials have also confirmed that the third-term textbooks for these classes are under finalisation.
The High-level Expert Committee and the Curriculum Design Committee saw a revision in committee heads and members following regime change. The TVK government allocated Rs 25 crore for curriculum change works, which began during the DMK regime. With curriculum change already implemented for Classes 1-3, changes for the remaining classes will reflect in the next academic year.