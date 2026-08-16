Tamil Nadu: Classes 4-12 curriculum preparation in third phase

“The preparation of textbooks is being completed in phases for each subject. Recently, the next level of preparation was wrapped up for mathematics. Currently a team is separately working on social and science subjects,” a senior School Education department official said.

The department has expedited the process as the textbooks are supposed to be ready for the 2027-28 academic year, the official said, adding, “Public discussions and stakeholder suggestions were completed when the curriculum was prepared for elementary schools. Currently, we’re focused on finishing the textbooks and might put them out for public suggestions.”