Tamil Nadu prepares for extreme heat as Agni Natchathiram begins from May 4

CHENNAI: The peak summer period known as 'Agni Natchathiram' or 'Kathiri Veyil' will begin from May 4, lasting until May 28, according to a Maalaimalar report.

In Tamil Nadu, this 25-day period is typically marked by extreme heat across Tamil Nadu, with temperatures already crossing 100°F in several regions.

This year, the summer heat began intensifying from March, with a noticeable rise in temperatures since the start of May.

As the Agni Natchathiram draws near, the impact of heatwaves is expected to worsen, raising concerns among the public about the ongoing harsh weather conditions.