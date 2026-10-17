Tamil Nadu police ready to handle monsoon, says DGP Aggarwal

Speaking at a welfare programme organised under the 'Kaaval Kudumbam' scheme at the Avadi Police Commissionerate, the DGP said the force would be deployed wherever required to assist the public during flooding, tree falls and power-related incidents. He added that meetings have been held with revenue, fire, municipal and electricity departments to ensure swift response. He also assured that long-pending feeding allowance dues of police personnel were being examined and would be settled.

The event also focused on family welfare. Vanitha Aggarwal, president of Kaaval Kudumbam, inaugurated a daycare centre set up at the SM Nagar police quarters in Avadi. The centre will look after children of police personnel during duty hours, helping women personnel in particular.