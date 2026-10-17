Tamil Nadu police ready to handle monsoon, says DGP Aggarwal

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu police is fully prepared to handle emergencies during the coming northeast monsoon, DGP Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal said on Saturday, noting that the Disaster Response Force has been equipped and inter-departmental coordination has been completed.
Speaking at a welfare programme organised under the 'Kaaval Kudumbam' scheme at the Avadi Police Commissionerate, the DGP said the force would be deployed wherever required to assist the public during flooding, tree falls and power-related incidents. He added that meetings have been held with revenue, fire, municipal and electricity departments to ensure swift response. He also assured that long-pending feeding allowance dues of police personnel were being examined and would be settled.
The event also focused on family welfare. Vanitha Aggarwal, president of Kaaval Kudumbam, inaugurated a daycare centre set up at the SM Nagar police quarters in Avadi. The centre will look after children of police personnel during duty hours, helping women personnel in particular.
Later, the DGP inaugurated a comprehensive medical camp organised in association with Apollo Hospitals at the SM Nagar Police Convention Centre. Around 500 police personnel and family members underwent general health check-ups, cardiac, pulmonary, vascular screening and eye examinations.
Avadi Police Commissioner T Senthilkumar, deputy commissioners and senior officers participated in the programme.