Tamil Nadu government says 5,000 volunteers ready for flood mitigation works

"Water hyacinth should be removed from all waterways in and around Chennai, including the Cooum and Adyar. Officials of the TNEB should also ensure that there is no loss of life due to electrical short circuits, " Bedi said in a statement.

He also said dredging works should be completed at 28 small bridges belonging to the Railways Department. He added that subways should remain free from waterlogging so that transportation would not be affected during the monsoon season.

"Volunteers will be involved in flood mitigation and monsoon precautionary works. Around 5,000 volunteers will be involved in these activities," Bedi said.

Chennai Corporation Commissioner GS Sameeran and Chennai Metro Water Managing Director T Anand participated in the meeting.