Tamil Nadu government says 5,000 volunteers ready for flood mitigation works

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Monday said around 5,000 volunteers had registered their names for flood mitigation and disaster-related works during the monsoon.
Additional Chief Secretary to the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department, Gagandeep Singh Bedi, reviewed the precautionary measures for the ensuing Northeast monsoon with Chennai Corporation officials.
During the meeting, the official issued several instructions on precautionary measures.
"Water hyacinth should be removed from all waterways in and around Chennai, including the Cooum and Adyar. Officials of the TNEB should also ensure that there is no loss of life due to electrical short circuits, " Bedi said in a statement.
He also said dredging works should be completed at 28 small bridges belonging to the Railways Department. He added that subways should remain free from waterlogging so that transportation would not be affected during the monsoon season.
"Volunteers will be involved in flood mitigation and monsoon precautionary works. Around 5,000 volunteers will be involved in these activities," Bedi said.
Chennai Corporation Commissioner GS Sameeran and Chennai Metro Water Managing Director T Anand participated in the meeting.