Tamil Nadu: Police arrest Koodankulam murder accused in swift action

MADURAI: A day after the murder of an elderly man near Koodankulam in Tirunelveli, the accused was arrested on Tuesday.

Antony Innasi Mahimai Dass (77) of Perumanal was found dead inside his house with bleeding injuries on Monday.

Following this, a murder case was registered by the Koodankulam police, and they immediately inspected the scene of the crime and launched an investigation, sources said.

Acting on the instructions of Superintendent of Police N Silambarasan, a dedicated team led by Valliyur DSP Venkatesh carried out an intensive and systematic investigation.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the deceased’s close relative, S Premkumar (50) of the same village, had a verbal altercation with Antony Innasi Mahimai Dass at the victim’s house on Sunday, and subsequently, he had assaulted him, leading to his death.

This quick probe by the police led to the arrest of the accused within a day.