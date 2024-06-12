Tamil Nadu police announces short film competition on cyber crime awareness

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Police's Cyber crime wing have called for public to submit short films for a competition on cyber crime awareness.

The winners will be awarded cash prizes. Police have sought for short films to create awareness on the FedEx courier scam, trading investment scam, Electricity Bill scam, and Digital arrest scam among others.

The winner of the competition will get Rs. 30,000 while the two runners-up will get Rs. 20,000 and Rs. 15,000 respectively.

The competition is open to individuals of all experience levels who are passionate about visual storytelling. To participate, interested individuals can register online through a Google form link from Jun 12, 2024, to Jun 25, 2024. Participants are required to submit their original films, adhering to the designated theme, by uploading them to Google Drive and sharing the link in the Google form by June 27, 2024.

The winners will be announced on Jul 5, 2024. Participants and interested individuals can follow the Tamil Nadu Police Cyber Crime Wing on social media [@tncybercrimeoff] for updates and exclusive content related to the competition.