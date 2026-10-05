Tamil Nadu: Plea flags cardiac device shortage at Rajaji hospital

A 19-year-old student, V Kathir of Madurai, pursuing his second year of law at the School of Law, Christ University, Bengaluru, filed the petition before a Division Bench comprising Justices CV Karthikeyan and Sathikvel.

The petitioner submitted that the Head of the Department of Cardiology, GRH, through a letter dated July 2026, had submitted to the Director of Medical Education and Research, Chennai, a detailed requirement covering 32 categories of equipment described as necessary for the life-saving, immediate, essential and critical management of patients under the department's care.