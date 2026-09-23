Rat-bite incident: HC orders joint inspection of Trichy GH

A Division Bench comprising Justices CV Karthikeyan and Sakthivel also directed the district Collector to coordinate the inspection and to include in the status report an assessment of the feasibility of providing compensation to the elderly woman. The court directed the Collector to file the status report and adjourned the case to October 15.

The directions followed advocate Jayashree’s narration of the alleged poor sanitation conditions at the hospital in her PIL. Petitioner’s counsel, advocate R Alagumani, told the court that R Tamilkodi (68) was bitten by a rat on her left toe on the night of July 21 while recovering in the general ward after undergoing surgery for a leg fracture a day earlier. She also suffers from diabetes, the counsel said.