Tamil Nadu PFI case: NIA files supplementary chargesheet against three accused

CHENNAI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a supplementary chargesheet against three accused in the Tamil Nadu Popular Front of India (PFI) case. The accused named in the fresh chargesheet are Abdul Razzak, Mohamed Yusuf, and Kyzer A.

This case pertains to the unlawful activities of the banned outfit PFI and the activities of the leaders, members and cadres of the terror organisation. The NIA said that the PFI, which is an unlawful association, has been actively espousing and disseminating extremist ideology throughout Tamil Nadu.

"Their (PFI) operations are conducted through their state headquarters located in Purasawakkam, Chennai, as well as through various district offices across Tamil Nadu, facilitated by their network of frontal organisations," said the NIA after filing the new chargesheet. Further, the agency said, the PFI supporters and handlers have been promoting hatred and ill will between members of different religious groups and carrying out activities prejudicial to the maintenance of communal harmony.

During investigations, searches were conducted at the residences of accused persons Abdul Razzak, Mohammed Yusuf, Kyzer A and they were arrested and produced before the NIA special court in Chennai on May 9 this year. Investigations revealed that the suspects have been actively promoting the extremist ideology of the PFI by organising weapons training camps for PFI cadres, said the anti-terror agency.

"The cadres were recruited for identifying and categorising targets who are against PFI's ideologies to attack, assault, maim and murder. Evidence has been collected to establish that these accused persons conspired and recruited new cadres in a self-styled PFI Army that was raised to overthrow the government of India through violent means," added the NIA. The NIA had earlier filed a chargesheet against 10 accused persons on March 17 this year.