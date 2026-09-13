Unscheduled power cuts may stop as Tamil Nadu procures 2,000 MW

The clarification came amid reports of power cuts lasting nearly an hour in various areas. Protests were also held in several parts of the State over the unannounced load-shedding.

Electricity Minister R Nirmalkumar said the State had faced a power shortage for two days due to the disruption in wind power generation. He said the shortage was not limited to Tamil Nadu, but was being experienced in most States.

He said the electricity required by Tamil Nadu had been procured from the common power supply pool on Friday evening and that stable power supply had been provided across the State since then.

In a statement on Saturday, the TNPDCL said the summer had continued unexpectedly for a prolonged period this year, resulting in increased electricity demand.

At the same time, lower wind speeds had affected wind power generation, leading to technical issues such as voltage fluctuations at times.