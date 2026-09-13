Unscheduled power cuts may stop as Tamil Nadu procures 2,000 MW

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL) has taken steps to procure an additional 2,000 MW of electricity from various generating companies and the open market to meet increased demand amid prolonged summer heat and reduced wind power generation, following reports of unannounced power cuts in several parts of the State.
The clarification came amid reports of power cuts lasting nearly an hour in various areas. Protests were also held in several parts of the State over the unannounced load-shedding.
Electricity Minister R Nirmalkumar said the State had faced a power shortage for two days due to the disruption in wind power generation. He said the shortage was not limited to Tamil Nadu, but was being experienced in most States.
He said the electricity required by Tamil Nadu had been procured from the common power supply pool on Friday evening and that stable power supply had been provided across the State since then.
In a statement on Saturday, the TNPDCL said the summer had continued unexpectedly for a prolonged period this year, resulting in increased electricity demand.
At the same time, lower wind speeds had affected wind power generation, leading to technical issues such as voltage fluctuations at times.
The TNPDCL said the additional procurement had helped stabilise the power grid, which was currently in a stable and reliable condition.
A team of senior officials at the TNPDCL headquarters was continuously monitoring changes in the power system and distribution conditions and issuing necessary instructions, it said.
Special teams are ready to restore power supply immediately in areas affected by outages. Field officials have been instructed to rectify interruptions without delay.
Consumers and members of the public can contact the Minnagam consumer service centre, which operates 24 hours a day, for electricity-related complaints at 94987 94987.
TNPDCL said field staff have been instructed to avoid scheduled power cuts for routine maintenance work as far as possible, keeping public welfare in mind.
The corporation said it was continuing to remain vigilant to ensure stable, reliable and uninterrupted power supply throughout the day, particularly during night hours.
A senior TNPDCL official said the steep increase in power demand in September had coincided with the wind power generation season showing signs of withdrawal.
"The forecast for wind power generation itself was lower compared to last month, but the error has gone up. Along with it, the countrywide demand for power has led to difficulty in procuring power from the power exchange during the peak hour," the official said.