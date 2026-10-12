Tamil Nadu: PDS shop employee suspended for substandard onions

According to an official order dated October 12, Monday, issued by the Kancheepuram district cooperative department, saleswoman K Yuvarani was suspended over the alleged sale of onions that did not meet the prescribed quality standards.



The order stated that a separate charge memorandum would be issued to the employee on the alleged lapse.



The government has introduced onion sales through fair price shops to provide relief to consumers as prices rise in the open market. The initiative aims to make the essential kitchen staple available at a more affordable rate.