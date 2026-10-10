Tamil Nadu: Pay hike for ration shop staff ruled out

In a communication, Additional Registrar (Consumer Affairs) K Tharpagaraj conveyed the department's position to the Tamil Nadu Government Ration Shop Employees' Association, which sought a 25 per cent salary hike under Rule 110, besides a special salary increase once every three years instead of every five years.

The association argued that employees with more than 20 years of service earned less than Rs 20,000 a month, making it difficult for them to meet their families' living expenses.