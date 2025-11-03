Tamil Nadu: Parties called on to discuss crowd control SOP

CHENNAI: The state government has invited representatives from all recognised political parties for a consultation meeting on standard operating procedure (SOP) for conducting political events, in a move to make public meetings and political rallies safer for cadres and citizens.

As per the government release, the meeting will be held at the Secretariat on November 6 with senior ministers attending. The development follows the stampede-like situation at the TVK campaign rally in Karur on September 27, which cost the lives of 41 people, including children.

The Madras High Court directed the state government to frame comprehensive guidelines for the conduct of public meetings and rallies across Tamil Nadu, to prevent the recurrence of such unfortunate incidents, the release added.

"Pursuant to this directive, a consultation meeting has been scheduled with representatives of recognised political parties (approved by the Election Commission) and parties having representation in Parliament and the State Legislative Assembly. The purpose of this consultation is to gather opinions and suggestions from political parties regarding the proposed guidelines for organising public meetings and rallies in the state," the release said.

Official invitations for the meeting have been sent to all political parties by Chief Secretary N Muruganandam.

Four weeks ago, Chief Minister MK Stalin said that Tamil Nadu has often been a forerunner in setting examples for the country, and will also show the way to prevent stampedes. "The proposed SOP will be prepared in consultation with experts, political parties, activists, and the public. This SOP will not only be a model for Tamil Nadu but a model for the nation," the Chief Minister had said.