Tamil Nadu: Parched farmers renew proposal to create alternative water source

Built across the Uppar stream in 1958 to store surplus water from the PAP system, the dam supplied adequate water for more than two decades, allowing farmers to cultivate even paddy. However, farmers say the situation changed after the PAP command area was expanded from 2.75 lakh acres to nearly four lakh acres.

“After the expansion, there was not enough water even to meet the requirements of PAP farmers. The situation has worsened year after year. Since the 1990s, we have been receiving water only after staging protests,” Kalimuthu said.

Over the past 15 years, farming in the Uppar ayacut has become largely dependent on rainfall, farmers said. They also alleged that water flow to the dam is impeded by around 18 check dams along the 48-km Uppar Odai.

“This year, despite our protests, we could not receive water. Last year, the Uppar Dam received water for only 10 days following a breach in a PAP main canal,” Kalimuthu said.

With irrigation becoming increasingly uncertain, farmers have turned to deep borewells. They said the groundwater table in several areas has fallen beyond 1,500 feet, making it increasingly difficult and expensive to sustain agriculture.

Farmers are now renewing a long-standing proposal to create an alternative water source by diverting water from the Amaravathi Dam’s main canal to Uppar Dam through an approximately eight-km channel.

“About four TMC of surplus water from the Amaravathi Dam could be diverted to Uppar through an eight-km channel. This would provide a more reliable source of water and reduce our dependence on the PAP system,” said S. Venkatachalam, a farmer dependent on Uppar Dam.