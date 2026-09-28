Tamil Nadu: Parched farmers renew proposal to create alternative water source

CHENNAI: Farmers dependent on Uppar Dam are accusing coir-making units and poultry farms along the Parambikulam-Aliyar Project (PAP) main canal of diverting water meant for their ayacut and leaving hundreds of farms increasingly dependent on rain and deep borewells.
The farmers say the water shortage has become so severe that they are now seeking an alternative lifeline — a proposal to divert surplus water from the Amaravathi Dam to Uppar through a new connecting channel.
“Water theft by hundreds of coir-making units and poultry farms along the PAP main canal is one of the major reasons for the shortage. Water meant for Uppar is being diverted along the way,” alleged A Kalimuthu, president of Tamilaga Katchi Sarbatra Vivasayigal Sangam.
The Uppar Dam, with a storage capacity of 576 mcft, irrigates about 6,060 acres through its right and left bank canals. Farmers say water is also essential to meet the drinking water requirements of people and livestock in the area.
Built across the Uppar stream in 1958 to store surplus water from the PAP system, the dam supplied adequate water for more than two decades, allowing farmers to cultivate even paddy. However, farmers say the situation changed after the PAP command area was expanded from 2.75 lakh acres to nearly four lakh acres.
“After the expansion, there was not enough water even to meet the requirements of PAP farmers. The situation has worsened year after year. Since the 1990s, we have been receiving water only after staging protests,” Kalimuthu said.
Over the past 15 years, farming in the Uppar ayacut has become largely dependent on rainfall, farmers said. They also alleged that water flow to the dam is impeded by around 18 check dams along the 48-km Uppar Odai.
“This year, despite our protests, we could not receive water. Last year, the Uppar Dam received water for only 10 days following a breach in a PAP main canal,” Kalimuthu said.
With irrigation becoming increasingly uncertain, farmers have turned to deep borewells. They said the groundwater table in several areas has fallen beyond 1,500 feet, making it increasingly difficult and expensive to sustain agriculture.
Farmers are now renewing a long-standing proposal to create an alternative water source by diverting water from the Amaravathi Dam’s main canal to Uppar Dam through an approximately eight-km channel.
“About four TMC of surplus water from the Amaravathi Dam could be diverted to Uppar through an eight-km channel. This would provide a more reliable source of water and reduce our dependence on the PAP system,” said S. Venkatachalam, a farmer dependent on Uppar Dam.
The proposal is particularly significant for coconut growers, who say inadequate irrigation has already affected their yields. “The recent rains have provided some relief. Otherwise, the situation would have become much worse and the borewells could also have dried up. If there is no further rain, farmers may be forced to buy tanker water to save the crops,” he said.
Farmers said adequate water supply earlier enabled them to harvest coconuts in five cycles a year, but the number has fallen to around three cycles this year. As the Dharapuram bypoll brings farmers’ concerns into sharper focus, Uppar farmers say stopping water thefts and finding an alternative source through the proposed Amaravathi link are essential to prevent further agricultural distress.
DAMNED DAM
Farmers allege diversion of water to coir units and poultry farms
Uppar Dam irrigates around 6,060 acres
Dam capacity: 576 mcft
Farmers say water shortage has worsened since PAP expansion
Groundwater has fallen below 1,500 feet in some areas
Farmers seek an eight-km Amaravathi-Uppar link