Tamil Nadu: Panchayat pump operator electrocuted by faulty lines in Madurantakam

CHENNAI: A 56-year-old panchayat pump operator was electrocuted while on duty in Madurantakam on Monday morning.

The deceased, Manickam, worked as a drinking-water tank operator in Arungunam panchayat near Madurantakam.

According to police, he had climbed the iron ladder of the overhead tank to release water for local supply when he came into contact with a live wire and was thrown off the structure.

Residents rushed him to the Madurantakam Government Hospital, where he was declared dead. Police investigations revealed that service wires from nearby buildings were rubbing against the overhead tank and ladder.

The wires had reportedly been damaged during recent rains, causing electricity to leak onto the structure. Electricity staff from the TNPDCL later disconnected the faulty lines and began repair work. The Madurantakam police have registered a case and are questioning panchayat employees and TNPDCL officials to ascertain possible negligence.