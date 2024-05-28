Tamil Nadu: Over 82,000 requests received for school teachers’ transfer counselling

CHENNAI: For the teachers’ transfer counselling for the new academic year 2024-25, the school education department has received 82,479 applications through the Educational Management Information System (EMIS) portal.

Under the Directorate of Elementary Education (DEE), 34,282 applications have been approved and under the Directorate of School Education (DSE), 45,342 applications have been approved for various posts.

In DEE, 803 applications were rejected of the overall 35,669 applications received. And, in DSE, 949 applications were rejected of the 46,810 applications submitted in the EMIS portal.

As per the data from the education department, in DEE, for the middle school HM, an overall 1,640 applications were applied. For the middle school HM counselling (within block) 832 applications were received, within the district 221 applications were received, within the education district as many as 374 applications were received and within the State, 213 applications were received.

Further for BT counselling, in DEE 9,295 applications were received, of which 3,445 applications were within the block, 1,901 applications were within the district, 1,969 applications were within the education district and 1,980 applications were within the State. And, for primary school HM counselling, overall 5814 applications and for Secondary Grade Teachers (SGTs) as many as 18,920 applications were received in the EMIS portal.

Subsequently, for DSE, an overall 46,810 applications were received, of them 949 applications were rejected. The posts under DSE for transfers are; BT teachers’ counselling for inter and within district, PG assistant, government high and higher secondary school HMs for inter and within district, physical director grade 1, SGTs, music teacher, sewing teacher, drawing teacher and special drawing teacher and vocational instructor.