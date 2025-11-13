Tamil Nadu: Over 3.7L candidates to appear for TET, TRB releases instructor list, manual

CHENNAI: Over 3.73 lakh candidates are set to appear for the Teachers' Eligibility Test (TET) to be held on November 15 and 16. For this, the Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) has also released an instruction manual for officers for the smooth functioning of the exams across the state.

The current test is being held directly after the last test called in 2023, and the applications were open in September. It is to be noted that several in-service teachers have also applied for this exam after the Supreme Court order mandated TET to continue service.

The TRB has appointed monitoring officers to supervise the exams scheduled this weekend. Director of School Education S Kannappan has been allotted for Chengalpattu; A Pugazhendhi, joint director of SCERT for Chennai; V Kumar, joint director, Samagra Shiksha, for Tiruvallur; and S Uma of Samagra Shiksha for Kancheepuram district.

As per the data from the TRB, for the TET paper I to be held on November 15, more than 1.07 lakh candidates will appear for the exam in 367 centres. For paper II, over 3.73 lakh candidates have registered for the exam in 1,241 centres across the state.

Candidates clearing the exam and the subsequent interviews will be eligible to teach classes 1 to 8 in the state, as per the minimum qualification set by the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE).

For both papers I and II, the TRB has announced a reservation of 5 per cent in the qualifying marks for candidates from BC, BC(M), MBC/DNC, SC, SC(A) and ST, and differently-abled candidates.

The exams, both paper I and II, will be conducted for 150 marks, with candidates mandatorily having to clear the language paper Tamil/ Telugu/Malayalam/Kannada or Urdu.

The qualification marks per the categories will range from 40 per cent for the ST category and 55 to 82.5 per cent for other categories. Candidates can download the hall ticket from https://trb.tn.gov.in.

It is to be noted that the TET was previously held in 2013, 2014, 2017, 2019 and 2023. Though the call for TET was made in 2023, the exam was held in 2024, and the results of the same were released in 2025. The DMK government in July appointed 2,457 Secondary Grade Teachers (SGTs) in state-run schools.