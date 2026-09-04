Tamil Nadu: Over 29,000 cops to be inducted in 5 years; women’s share to hit 30%

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Thursday announced that 29,108 police personnel will be inducted into the police force over the next five years in a phased manner, and said that the percentage of women personnel in the force will be increased to 30% from the existing 22%.
Pointing out the formation of the Singappenn Special Task Force and the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), the Chief Minister stated that the TVK government would strive to make Tamil Nadu a safe and drug-free State, and that the induction of new personnel is aimed at strengthening the force.
Earlier this month, the State Government has sanctioned Rs 264.14 crore for the establishment of Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) units across the State, comprising 37 units—one for each district in the State and 28 units—one for each police district in nine city commissionerates.
In June, Vijay launched the "Singappen Special Force" and announced that Rs 354 crore will be allotted in the first phase and that about 2,500 personnel will be inducted into the special unit in the future.