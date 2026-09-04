Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: Over 29,000 cops to be inducted in 5 years; women’s share to hit 30%

Pointing out the formation of the Singappenn Special Task Force and the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), the Chief Minister stated that the TVK government would strive to make Tamil Nadu a safe and drug-free State, and that the induction of new personnel is aimed at strengthening the force.