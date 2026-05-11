TVK govt forms 'Singappen' special task force for women's safety, special narcotics unit

The task force was among the initiatives announced by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay after his swearing-in.

He had also announced the formation of special units to intensify the crackdown on narcotics across the state.

According to a GO (Government Order), the Singappen task force will identify vulnerable and crime-prone areas, carry out surveillance, and deploy personnel in locations frequently visited by women, such as bus stands, railway stations, and educational institutions.

The 'Singappen' special task force will comprise 36 sanctioned posts headed by the Inspector General of Police (IGP). The remaining 35 posts, including one Superintendent of Police, two Deputy Superintendents of Police, four Inspectors, eight Sub-Inspectors and 20 personnel from other ranks, will be filled through redeployment from the existing police force.