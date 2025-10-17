Begin typing your search...

    Tamil Nadu: Over 1.28 lakh passengers travelled by SETC buses for Deepavali

    In addition, 1,36,413 passengers have booked their tickets in advance and are scheduled to travel in the coming days, the official said.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|17 Oct 2025 11:27 AM IST
    Tamil Nadu: Over 1.28 lakh passengers travelled by SETC buses for Deepavali
    Chennai:The State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) has operated additional buses for Deepavali festival rush, carrying more than 1.28 lakh passengers on October 16.

    According to SETC managing director R. Mohan, a total of 2,853 buses were operated as of midnight on Thursday. This included 2,092 regular services and 761 special buses arranged for the festive season. Together, the services ferried 1,28,275 passengers.

    In addition, 1,36,413 passengers have booked their tickets in advance and are scheduled to travel in the coming days, the official said.

    SETC Buspassengersgovernment bus
    DTNEXT Bureau

