Tamil Nadu on rain alert as Fengal brews over bay

CHENNAI: The depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal that strengthened into a deep depression is “very likely” to further intensify into a cyclonic storm on Wednesday, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD), adding that it would move towards the Tamil Nadu coast in the next two days.

While the weather department has not specifically stated it, the forecasting models suggest that the weather system, which was about 710 km away from the Chennai coast at 5.30 pm on Tuesday, is likely to skirt Sri Lanka and make landfall between Chennai and Puducherry coast. If it indeed becomes a cyclonic storm as predicted, it would be named Fengal, a name proposed by Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, issued red, orange, and yellow alerts for several districts, including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu, forecasting rainfall with intensity varying between heavy and extremely heavy downpour for the next three days till November 30.

For Wednesday, the weather department issued a red alert (extremely heavy rainfall) for Cuddalore and Mayiladuthurai, and an orange alert (very heavy rainfall) for Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, and Pudukkottai.

Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Perambalur, Tiruchy, Sivaganga, and Ramanathapuram are likely to receive heavy rain on Wednesday.

On November 28, heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur over Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, and Villupuram. A yellow warning was issued for Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, and Cuddalore.

Also, a yellow alert has been issued for Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu, which are likely to receive heavy rain on November 29 and 30.

Meanwhile, according to the Greater Chennai Corporation's rainfall data, Manali New Town received 130 mm rainfall in 12 hours from 6 am to 6 pm on Tuesday. It was the highest amount of rainfall in the city, followed by Kathivakkam (110 mm), Tiruvottriyur and Manali (60 mm each). Other areas in the city received 20 mm to 50 mm of rainfall during the same period.