Heavy rains forecast: Holiday for Chennai, Chengalpattu schools on Nov 27

CHENNAI: In light of heavy rain warning, a holiday has been declared for schools in Chennai and Chengalpattu on Wednesday (November 27), district collectors said.

Earlier, the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, had issued an orange alert warning very heavy rainfall over Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villuppuram, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Pudukkottai on Wednesday.

On November 28, heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur over Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, and Villupuram, it added. Also, a yellow alert has been issued for Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu, which are likely to receive heavy rain on November 29 and 30.

On Tuesday, rains lashed several parts of Tamil Nadu with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting heavy rainfall for three more days in the state, starting November 27, when the present deep depression over the Bay of Bengal is likely to become a cyclonic storm.

The deep depression, as of 11.30 am on Tuesday, was situated around 770 km away south-southeast of Chennai and moving at a speed of 12 km per hour. A deep depression is a system that is one step away from being a cyclone. If that intensification indeed happens and the deep depression becomes a cyclone, it would be named Cyclone Fengal, a name that Saudi Arabia has proposed.

As per the present forecast, the cyclone-in-the-making looks headed right toward Chennai, but the eventual landfall could be anywhere between Puducherry and Chennai, or even beyond the State borders and go to Andhra Pradesh.

On Tuesday, Chennai and its nearby districts of Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur, the northern coastal city of Cuddalore and Cauvery delta areas, including Nagapattinam, were among the places that received rainfall, which was mild to moderate in many areas and heavy in a few places.

According to the Greater Chennai Corporation's rainfall data (from 6 am to 6 pm on Tuesday), the highest amount of rainfall was recorded in New Manali Town (130 mm), followed by Kathivakkam (110 mm), Tiruvottriyur and Manali (60 mm each). Other areas in the city received 20 mm to 50 mm of rainfall during the same period.

Heavy rains forecast for next few days

The weather department has issued orange alerts for some of the Delta districts in Tamil Nadu indicating very heavy rains.

For Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places on November 26 and 27. Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely on November 28 and heavy rainfall at isolated places on November 29.

On November 27, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in some places in the districts of Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, and Cuddalore.

Authorities have declared holiday for schools and colleges in select regions including Cuddalore and Mayiladuthurai, on November 27.

(With inputs from PTI)