Tamil Nadu: Omnibus driver killed in van collision in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: The driver of an omnibus died on the spot when the vehicle, bound for Coimbatore from Tiruchy, collided with a van here. Twenty passengers sustained injuries as the bus collided with a vegetable-loaded mini-truck in the early hours of Monday.

According to police, the omnibus bound for Coimbatore from Karaikudi reached Tiruchy en route and continued its journey with 34 passengers when it was involved in the accident.

When the bus was nearing Jeeyapuram in Tiruchy around 12.45 am, the driver, Karthik (33), a resident of Tiruchendur, lost control after the front tyre burst. The bus hit a vegetable-loaded van, killing driver Karthik on the spot, while the load van driver, Prasanna (40), sustained severe injuries.

On information, the Jeeyapuram police rushed to the spot and rescued the passengers. Among the 34 passengers, 20 sustained injuries. They were rushed to the Tiruchy Government Hospital and a private hospital.

Meanwhile, another omnibus bound for Bangalore from Karaikudi plunged into the canal at Vathalai in Tiruchy.

On information, the Vathalai police rushed to the spot and rescued the passengers, among whom 21 sustained injuries, and they were rushed to the Government Hospital and private hospitals. Further investigations are on.