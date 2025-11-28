Tamil Nadu omni bus operators end strike after 18 days; services to resume today

CHENNAI:After an 18-day suspension of services, the Omni Bus Owners’ Association on Friday announced that interstate operations will resume from Friday evening (November 28, 2025), according to.a Daily Thanthi report. The decision comes as a major relief to thousands of daily commuters and Sabarimala pilgrims affected by the prolonged strike.

Association president A Anbalagan said the strike was withdrawn following assurances from the Transport Minister and the Transport Commissioner that the issue would be placed before the Chief Minister and a favourable decision would be taken soon.

Interstate omni bus services to Kerala and Karnataka were halted from November 7, causing losses of over Rs 20 crore and disrupting livelihoods of nearly 20,000 workers, as more than 600 buses had stayed off the roads.

The dispute escalated after neighbouring states detained Tamil Nadu-registered omnibuses, citing violations of the 2021 All India Tourist Permit (AITP) norms. Kerala reportedly detained over 30 buses and imposed fines totalling Rs 70 lakh, while Karnataka seized more than 60 buses and levied penalties adding up to Rs 1.15 crore.

Anbalagan had said the mounting financial burden made operations unsustainable, pointing to high quarterly taxes: Rs 1.5 lakh as Tamil Nadu road tax, Rs 90,000 under the AITP, and nearly Rs 2 lakh as Kerala or Karnataka road tax – roughly Rs 4.5 lakh every three months per bus. They had raised these concerns with the Transport Minister and Transport Commissioner earlier this month, who assured them the issue would be taken to the state government for resolution.

With the Tamil Nadu government now reviewing the demands of the association and officials promising a resolution, omni bus operators have agreed to resume services. The association has urged passengers to extend their continued support. (With Bureau inputs)