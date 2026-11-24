Two GOs issued on November 19 establish the new framework that operates under the Tamil Nadu Urban Local Bodies Rules, 2023. The regulations cover staff up to Pay Level 20, including junior assistants, assistants, and superintendents.

Under the new policy, annual general transfers will take place strictly between April 1 and May 31, with online applications accepted from March 1-31. During the non-transfer period between June 1 and March 31, transfers are restricted to specific administrative grounds such as promotions, disciplinary actions, prima facie complaints, returns from long leave, reversions, suspension revocations, or urgent operational exigencies.

The guidelines are a strict three-year tenure norm, calculated as of May 31 each year. Employees who have completed or will complete three years in a specific station or office by this date are mandatorily subject to transfer into a vacant post or a post held by another transfer-eligible employee.