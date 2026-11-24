CHENNAI: The Municipal Administration and Water Supply (MAWS) Department has issued standardised guidelines for online counselling to transfer and post lower- and middle-level employees across municipal corporations, municipal councils, and town panchayats.
Two GOs issued on November 19 establish the new framework that operates under the Tamil Nadu Urban Local Bodies Rules, 2023. The regulations cover staff up to Pay Level 20, including junior assistants, assistants, and superintendents.
Under the new policy, annual general transfers will take place strictly between April 1 and May 31, with online applications accepted from March 1-31. During the non-transfer period between June 1 and March 31, transfers are restricted to specific administrative grounds such as promotions, disciplinary actions, prima facie complaints, returns from long leave, reversions, suspension revocations, or urgent operational exigencies.
The guidelines are a strict three-year tenure norm, calculated as of May 31 each year. Employees who have completed or will complete three years in a specific station or office by this date are mandatorily subject to transfer into a vacant post or a post held by another transfer-eligible employee.
Staff are barred from continuing in the same office beyond three years unless explicitly exempted. Additionally, employees promoted to higher cadres will ordinarily be posted to a different urban local body.
To ensure transparency, the department will maintain a consolidated employee database on a dedicated online portal that automatically tracks every post held and the corresponding tenure. The placements will rely entirely on verified vacancy data, station seniority, and automated service records.
For request transfers, eligible employees may submit up to 3 station preferences. However, these requests are processed only after mandatory three-year transfers are completed. These are ranked by portal registration seniority, and placement orders are issued within two working days. It includes key conditions such as staff must complete at least one year of service at their current station before applying for a request transfer.
A two-year cooling-off period applies before an employee can seek another request transfer. Staff transferred due to complaints or irregularities are barred from opting for the same office for three years.
The guidelines incorporate humanitarian exemptions and targeted relief for vulnerable groups. Employees with one year or less remaining before retirement are exempted from station transfers and may instead shift to a non-sensitive seat within the same office, unless no suitable replacement exists for a sensitive post.
Furthermore, priority counselling and waivers from the one-year minimum service rule are granted to employees with a benchmark disability of 40% or more, and parents of children with disabilities. Staff undergoing treatment for critical illnesses, including cancer, heart surgery, kidney transplantation, dialysis, or brain tumours. Spouses of defence personnel, as well as widows and spouses working in town panchayats.
Finally, any consequent vacancies arising during the session will be offered once at the end of counselling, and applicants will not be permitted to surrender a posting once chosen.