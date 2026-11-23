CHENNAI: The School Education Department has introduced new guidelines for general transfer counselling of non-teaching staff through the Educational Management Information System (EMIS) portal from this year, aiming to ensure transparency and streamline the process.
The guidelines cover non-teaching employees in the Directorate of School Education, its subordinate and district-level offices, and government and municipal high and higher secondary schools.
Employees covered include personal assistants to district educational officers, superintendents, assistants, junior assistants, typists, record clerks, stenographers, office assistants and lab assistants, among other support staff.
General transfers will be conducted between July 1 and August 31 every year. Transfers outside this period will be restricted to cases involving promotions, recruitment by transfer, long leave, reinstatement and administrative requirements. No employee will be allowed to remain in the same office for more than three years in a post.
Persons with benchmark disabilities, visually impaired staff and those with less than a year left for retirement will be exempted from compulsory transfers. Priority will be given to staff with serious medical conditions, those with kids with disabilities, widows, single women above 40 and employees whose spouses work more than 30 km away.