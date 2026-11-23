General transfers will be conducted between July 1 and August 31 every year. Transfers outside this period will be restricted to cases involving promotions, recruitment by transfer, long leave, reinstatement and administrative requirements. No employee will be allowed to remain in the same office for more than three years in a post.

Persons with benchmark disabilities, visually impaired staff and those with less than a year left for retirement will be exempted from compulsory transfers. Priority will be given to staff with serious medical conditions, those with kids with disabilities, widows, single women above 40 and employees whose spouses work more than 30 km away.