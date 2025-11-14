Tamil Nadu: New members added to panel on honour killings

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has appointed a three-member high-level commission, led by retired Madras High Court Judge KN Basha, to formulate a comprehensive strategy to eradicate honour killings in the state.

The commission's other members are V Palanikumar, a retired IAS officer, and S Ramanathan, a retired IPS officer. Their appointment, made official through a Government Order (GO), fulfils an announcement made by Chief Minister MK Stalin in the Legislative Assembly on October 17.

The commission has been given a broad mandate and a three-month deadline to submit its final report. Its key terms of reference include: (a) Identifying the root causes of honour killings by examining social and systemic factors. (b) Consulting widely with stakeholders, including political parties, legal experts, social activists, affected families, and NGOs. (c) Gathering ground-level data through meetings with district collectors, police, and welfare officers. (d) Reviewing existing laws and constitutional provisions, both within Tamil Nadu and in other states, to propose an effective legal framework. (e) Recommending preventive measures and a public awareness campaign to end honour-based violence.

The GO emphasises the state’s commitment to protecting individual rights and ending such violence through systemic, legal, and community-level interventions.

Chief Minister Stalin described the initiative as a crucial step to “uphold human dignity and ensure that no family suffers due to outdated social practices.”

The Commission will begin its consultations immediately.