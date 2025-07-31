Tamil Nadu: Murder accused held after 23 years

CHENNAI: A Sri Lankan Tamil refugee who was absconing on charges of a murder case was arrested after 23 years on Wednesday.

Nagendran (46), a cook from Vavuniya in Sri Lanka was staying at Manimuthar SL Tamil Refugees camp along with one Sudhakar (45) had hired a taxi owned by Soundarakumar in 2001 and went to Nagapattinam. After reaching Keezhaiyur in Nagapattinam, the duo had murdered Soundarkumar and escaped with the case and cash. Keezhiayur police registered a case and were searching for the culprits.

As the deceased Soundarakumar’s wife complained to Thanjavur Medical College police, the case was transferred from Keezhaiyur police, and the Thanjavur Medical College police arrested Nagendran and Sudhakar. Later, the duo came out on bail.

Meanwhile, among the two, Nagendran escaped to Sri Lanka. In the meantime, the police, who heard the information about Nagendran’s return to Chennai from Sri Lanka, arrested him on Wednesday and produced him before the court and lodged him in the Puzhal prison.