Tamil Nadu: Mullaiperiyar water released for first-crop irrigation

Water is usually released from the dam in the first week of June for first-crop irrigation in the Cumbum Valley. However, inadequate summer rainfall and insufficient southwest monsoon rainfall meant the dam had insufficient storage in June this year.

Following heavy rainfall in Kerala recently, inflow into the dam increased and the water level rose, prompting the State government to order the release. Collector R Vaithinathan urged farmers to use water judiciously, cultivate short-duration crops and adopt water-management practices to improve yields.

Water is being released for irrigation at 200 cusecs for 120 days, subject to water availability and inflow. Another 150 cusecs is being released for drinking water, taking the total discharge to 350 cusecs, the Collector said.

The water level at the dam stood at 122.30 feet on Saturday, with an inflow of 1,525 cusecs and storage of 3,083 million cubic feet.

The dam, which can store water up to 142 feet as per a Supreme Court order, had a water level of 121.75 feet before the government ordered the release.